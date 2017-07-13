Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Switch Debut Trailer Released - News

/ 2,662 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released the Nintendo Switch debut trailer of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.



View it below:

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on September 7, and in North America and Europe on September 22. It is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

