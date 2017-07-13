Sports Direct Buys Up 25% of GAME's Shares

by Patrick Day-Childs, posted 33 minutes ago / 128 Views

Chain sporting goods store Sports Direct has purchased just over a quarter of struggling UK video game retailer GAME's total shares. The purchase cost Sports Direct £44 million and netted the company a 25.75% stake in GAME. 

 
GAME released the following statement on the acquisition:

"GAME is aware that Sports Direct has taken significant strategic equity stakes in a number of retail and brand businesses across both the UK and USA, and is a leading retailer which partners with major global brands and suppliers.

GAME is pleased that the strategic value of the group has been recognised by Sports Direct through this acquisition of a 25.75 per cent stake. The Group looks forward to working collaboratively with Sports Direct to explore the clear opportunities that a constructive partnership and collaboration can deliver for all stakeholders in the gaming, live events and rapidly growing esports markets in which it operates."

1 Comments

Dulfite
Dulfite (24 minutes ago)

They saw the stock price lower and took advantage of it. Probably was waiting to do this for months/years until the price is right.

