Sports Direct Buys Up 25% of GAME's Shares - NewsPatrick Day-Childs, posted 33 minutes ago / 128 Views
Chain sporting goods store Sports Direct has purchased just over a quarter of struggling UK video game retailer GAME's total shares. The purchase cost Sports Direct £44 million and netted the company a 25.75% stake in GAME.
GAME released the following statement on the acquisition:
"GAME is aware that Sports Direct has taken significant strategic equity stakes in a number of retail and brand businesses across both the UK and USA, and is a leading retailer which partners with major global brands and suppliers.
GAME is pleased that the strategic value of the group has been recognised by Sports Direct through this acquisition of a 25.75 per cent stake. The Group looks forward to working collaboratively with Sports Direct to explore the clear opportunities that a constructive partnership and collaboration can deliver for all stakeholders in the gaming, live events and rapidly growing esports markets in which it operates."
Source: Gamesindustry.biz
They saw the stock price lower and took advantage of it. Probably was waiting to do this for months/years until the price is right.
