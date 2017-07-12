Switch vs PS4 – VGChartz Gap Charts – May 2017 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 3,527 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. PS4 Global:
Gap change in latest month: 154,207 – PS4
Total Lead: 1,157,326 – PS4
Switch Total Sales: 4,114,725
PS4 Total Sales: 5,272,051
May 2017 is the 3rd month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 4 by 154,207 units. The Switch is currently behind the PlayStation 4 by 1.16 million units.
The PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 4.11 million units, while the PlayStation 4 sold 5.27 million units during the same timeframe.
PS4 was not released in Japsn yet at this point.
Should be interesting seeing this around March next year when Switch will be 1 year old. I bet it will be pretty close.
Not bad! Especially with stock issues.
PS4 probably still had stock issues at this point. Definitely into January at least, and probably a bit into February.
@JWeinCom
It did have, I remember it. But Sony was able to produce/ship more and PS4 also had the advantage of releasing during the holidays. It makes a bit difference.
