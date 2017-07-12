SuperData: Oculus Price Cut Shows a 'Lack of Confidence' - News

Research firm SuperData says the temporary price cut on the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset may do more harm than good.

Oculus dropped the price of the Rift and Touch controller bundle by £200 in the UK on Monday to £399. That is £50 more than the PlayStation VR. The price also makes it cheaper than the HTC Vive.





"By constantly cutting the device's price, consumers are left with an unfavourable perception of the headset," said SuperData's VP of research and strategy and head of VR/AR strategy Stephanie Llamas. "If it's that much cheaper than Vive, consumers are going to wonder why and how."

"SuperData’s Q1 sales figures for 2017 found that Oculus sold only 65,000 units whereas the Vive moved 95,000 units during the same time period," she added. The drop in price shows "a lack of confidence."

"The price cut may boost sales in the short-term, but consumers are on a spectrum: those who want something that’s plug-and-play will likely go with PSVR whereas the invested and tech-savvy consumer is going to go for (or already has gone for) what is assumed to be the highest quality – the Vive," she continued.

"VR isn’t mature enough yet to cater to a diverse audience, so those who do know about it know which side of the spectrum they are on and aren’t lingering somewhere in the middle, especially considering most people don’t really understand what VR is."

