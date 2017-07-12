Gundam Versus Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - News

Gundam Versus (PS4) debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 121,444 units, according to Media Create for the week ending July 9.

Omega Labyrinth Z (PS4) debuted in fourth with sales of 9,320 units. The PlayStation Vita version debuted in fifth with sales of 8,821 units.

The PlayStation 4 was the best-selling platform with sales of 29,771 units. The Switch sold 26,256 units, the 3DS sold 14,890 units, and the PlayStation Vita sold 4,572 units. The Wii U sold 164 units, the PS3 sold 148 units and the Xbox One sold 72 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Gundam Versus (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 07/06/17) – 121,444 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,436 (563,495) [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 12,653 (161,361) [PS4] Omega Labyrinth Z (D3 Publisher, 07/06/17) – 9,320 (New) [PSV] Omega Labyrinth Z (D3 Publisher, 07/06/17) – 8,821 (New) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 7,830 (530,012) [3DS] Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology (Limited Edition Included) (Atlus, 06/29/17) – 5,349 (29,945) [3DS] Monster Hunter XX (Capcom, 03/16/17) – 4,328 (1,538,993) [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) (Take-Two, 10/08/15) – 3,589 (360,800) [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 3,405 (3,284,888) [PS4] Portal Knights (Spike Chunsoft, 06/29/17) – 3,389 (14,888) [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 3,368 (1,173,784) [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops III Game of the Year Edition (SIE, 06/29/17) – 3,286 (6,350) [3DS] The Alliance Alive (FuRyu, 06/22/17) – 3,072 (39,578) [PS4] Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (Falcom, 05/25/17) – 2,877 (59,564) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 2,804 (198,696) [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X (Bandai Namco, 04/27/17) – 2,594 (175,491) [PS4] Rainbow Six Siege (12/10/15) – 2,445 (211,210) [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 2,409 (1,059,665) [PS4] NieR: Automata (Square Enix, 02/23/17) – 2,253 (352,096)

