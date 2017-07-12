Resident Evil: Revelations Launches for PS4, Xbox One on August 31 in North America - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 1,314 Views
Capcom announced The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Resident Evil: Revelations will launch in North America on August 31 for $19.99.
Here is an overview of the game:
■ The truth behind the horror, reborn.
Acting as the link between two major Resident Evil titles, Resident Evil Revelations comes to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with high resolution 1080p visuals and all available DLC included in one affordable package.
■ About the Game
Campaign Mode lets you experience an intense tale of isolation and survival that takes place between the events of Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 5, while Raid Mode offers you the thrills of action-packed, run-and-gun gameplay, and is packed with content to enjoy long after the campaign is over.
■ Story
Chris Redfield goes missing in action during a mission, forcing the BSAA to dispatch Jill Valentine on a search-and-rescue operation. She arrives at her target location to find an extravagant cruise liner floating in the middle of the ocean. Jill makes her way through winding corridors filled with perilous traps and horrifying creatures, and soon finds that she has only just scratched the surface of a horrifying conspiracy.
Characters
- Chris Redfield – A counter-bioterror specialist.
- Jill Valentine – A survivor of the Raccoon City Incident.
- Parker Luciani – Jill’s new partner.
- Clive R. O’Brian – The director of the Bioterrorism Security Assessment Alliance (BSAA).
- Jessica Sherawat – A beautiful BSAA member who works alongside Chris.
■ Current-Gen Improvements
Higher Resolution
The power of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One allow for crisp 1080p resolution. Increased environmental detail and refined creature movements add a whole new dimension to the terror.
All DLC Included
This new version includes all downloadable content costumes and weapons that were sold separately for Raid Mode.
The following downloadable content is included with the game:
- Weapon Pack Resistance Set*
- G18 “Speed Load” Handgun
- P-90 “Sonic Assist” Machine Gun
- Windham “Steady Hand” Shotgun
- Python “Short Range+” Magnum
- High Roller “Speed Load” Machine Gun
- PSG1 “Long Range+” Sniper Rifle
- Weapon Pack Enhancement Set*
- PC356 “Speed Shot” Handgun
- MP5 “Speed Shot” Machine Gun
- Hydra “Sonic Assist” Shotgun
- L. Hawk “Speed Load” Magnum
- High Roller “Sonic Assist+” Machine Gun
- M40A1 “Sonic Assist+” Sniper Rifle
- Raid Mode costume: Rachael Ooze
- Raid Mode costume: Lady Hunk
*All weapons are Level 1, but they have a higher rarity than usual and feature an additional slot. In addition, all parts can be removed and attached to other weapons you have collected.
Late port, late port. ;-) Well, but good so, this is a great game. The more platforms the better.
PS4/XB1 gets Capcom remaster of -10yr old games for $19.99 while Switch gets them for +20yr old games for $39.99. Clearly Capcom thinks Switch owners are suckers xD
Also worth mentioning that a new Humble Bundle released with a bunch of Capcom games (REmake HD, RE:0 HD, RE6, Umbrella Corps, Strider, Dead Rising 2, Dead Rising 3, RE7 coupon, DMC). Deals good for about two weeks, so don't miss out.
