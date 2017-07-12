6 New Heroes Added to Fire Emblem Heroes - News

/ 1,242 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Six heroes from Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia are now available in Fire Emblem Heroes.

Here is a list of the new heroes:





Alm’s Army

Mathilda (voiced by Caitlin Glass, illustrated by Okaya)



Gray (voiced by Max Mittelman, illustrated by Kawasumi)



Delthea (voiced by Christine Marie Cabanus, illustrated by Miwabe Sakura)

Celica’s Army

Leon (voiced by Lucien Dodge, illustrated by Miyajima Haru)



Saber (voiced by Keith Silverstein, illustrated by Penekor)



Sonya (voiced by Tara Sands, illustrated by Yura)

Fire Emblem Heroes is available now for iOS and Android.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles