One Piece: Grand Cruise Announced for PSVR, Unprecedented One Piece Game Also Announced - News

/ 1,310 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The latest issue of Weekly Jump reveals two new One Piece games are in development. One is a PlayStation VR-exclusive title called One Piece: Grand Cruise, while the other is untitled.





Here is information on both games:

One Piece: Grand Cruise (PlayStation VR)

The game’s genre, release date, and price have yet to be announced.

The game’s content is also yet to be announced, but screenshots in the magazine show exploration of a ship. This is only a guess, but perhaps it is a game where you interact with your crewmates?

A special demo of the game will be playable by up to eight users at once at the “Tokyo One Piece Tower” event in Tokyo Tower on July 22.

Unprecedented One Piece Game (Platforms Unknown)

The game is code-named “Dawn” and is being developed in collaboration between Shueisha, Toei Animation, and Bandai Namco.

It is an “unprecedented One Piece game.” (In other words, it has not been done before.)

It is a game with an unheard of, super new feeling.

The original author, Eiichiro Oda, is cooperating on development.

Planning and conception is taking quite some time.

It’s an enormous game. The setting and music from the anime are being poured into the game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles