Shakedown: Hawaii Gets Full Reveal Trailer - News

/ 1,393 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Vblank Entertainment has released the full reveal trailer for the upcoming 16-bit open-world adventure game, Shakedown: Hawaii.

The PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita versions of the game will also be getting a retail release.

View it below:

Shakedown: Hawaii is due out for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo 3DS, and Windows PC via Steam in 2017.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles