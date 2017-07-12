Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth Gets Devastate Foes with the Enhanced Battle System Trailer - News

Atlus has released a new trailer for Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth called Devastate Foes with the Enhanced Battle System.

Here is a list of features in the game:

An Epic Scope - Mask of Truth is an 80+ hours long experience that features more fascinating characters, dastardly creatures, exotic locales, and important battles than ever before!

A Story at Its End - The rich Utawarerumono visual novel tradition continues in Mask of Truth. The landscape has changed and there are new nations, people, and truths to discover during this uncertain time. The dramatic events of Mask of Deception have set up the story for a climactic and thrilling conclusion in Mask of Truth.

Enhanced SRPG Battle Mechanics - Since war is on everyone's agenda, expect plenty more battles to partake in. Turn-based tactics make a return and an updated battle system make fights both strategic and fast paced! Utilize new extended Action Chains, a higher-level cap, and more to gain the upper hand on the battlefield. Additionally, certain characters can team up and dish out some devastating offense with Co-op Final and Co-op Chain attacks. Oh, there's also now a Mock Battle mode that can be used to practice new combat tactics and gain EXP/BP.

A Fantastical Atmosphere - The gorgeous art style, beautifully rendered cutscenes, and rousing score (recorded and remastered at the legendary Abbey Road Studios and EastWest Studios) make a return. Dive into a magical storybook that comes alive before your very eyes!

Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on September 5 in North America and Europe.

