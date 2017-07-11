Switch vs DS – VGChartz Gap Charts – May 2017 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 7 hours ago / 6,638 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. DS Global:
Gap change in latest month: 198,886 – Switch
Total Lead: 830,380 – Switch
Switch Total Sales: 4,114,725
DS Total Sales: 3,284,345
May 2017 is the 3rd month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the Nintendo Switch by 198,886 units. After two months the Switch is currently ahead of the DS by 631,494 units.
The DS launched in November 2004 in North America, December 2004 in Japan and March 2005 in Europe, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 4.11 million units, while the DS sold 3.28 million units during the same timeframe.
Well... this'll be a non-comparison after the DS Lite launched.
Four months in, would we have expected the DS to have done as well as it did? It's probably not going to be a competition, but you never know.
Nah after smartphones it'll take a miracle to sell as much as ps2/ds
Clearly I'm not predicting that the Switch will sell that much. But, I also wouldn't have predicted the DS would have sold that much.
Switch should enjoy these small moments it will have...... lol
long-term-numbers-wise it should make more sense comparing 3DS and Switch. We all know original DS will have a point where sales completely skyrocket.
It'll be a fun comparison for the first year and a half, and then it will turn into a bloodbath once the DS Lite enters the equation.
You're gonna need a bigger chart when the DS starts having 30m+ years lol. :-P
