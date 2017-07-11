Arms 2.0 Update Adds Hedlok Mode - News

/ 2,448 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Arms 2.0 update adds a new mode called Hedlock, as well as new playable fighter Max Brass, according to producer Kosuke Yabuki who spoke with Eurogamer. The update will be released July 12.

"I can talk about it a little bit now - Max Brass is the main part of tomorrow's update, but there is a new versus mode where in a fight between two or three players there's a Hedlok mask players battle over, and when you get the mask your own character can turn into Hedlok," said Yabuki.

"If one player turns into Hedlok it'll be up to the other players to take him down. The Hedlok mode won't just be available in one v one versus modes - it'll be available online and in every multiplayer mode."

"One thing with a balance update - if you say we've nerfed this character, fans of that character won't be happy about it! That's something we're aware of, and with this update the balance adjustments are done in a way not to make any character less good than they are at the moment," he added.

"One thing I definitely think about, and that I'm not a fan of, is when it's possible to win using one technique over and over again, repeating the same thing and winning like that. That's something, in terms of the game balance, that we're thinking about and trying to adjust it so that's not possible."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles