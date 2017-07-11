Dino Frontier for PSVR Launches August 1 - News

Dino Frontier will launch for the PlayStation VR on August 1 for $29.99. PlayStation Plus members can pre-order the game starting today with a 20 percent discount.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Dino Frontier lets you build and manage a frontier settlement in a world where the Wild West and Jurassic collide. You assume the role of Big Mayor overlooking your settlement in tabletop-scale VR. You’ll be directing Settlers to harvest food, chop lumber, train dinosaurs, and more! We’ve strived to push the boundaries of VR interaction. There’s no other game like Dino Frontier. Reaching down into a vibrant world to pick up tiny people is a magical experience. We offer innovative camera controls that are both powerful and comfortable. You can zoom in, zoom out, pan, and rotate with ease. Clever interactions provide detailed information without overwhelming UI. Of course Dino Frontier wouldn’t be complete without dinosaurs! There are no horses or bison in this world. Instead you’ll be training settlers to capture velociraptors, ankylosauri, the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex, and more.

