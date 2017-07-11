Free Cave Story+ Update Adds Classic Graphics in August - News

by, posted 9 hours ago

Nicalis announced a free update to the Nintendo Switch version of Cave Story+ will be release in August. The update will be adding in a classics graphics option.

Free update for #CaveStory+ with classic graphics in August! Game available now at retail and eShop https://t.co/1uOiso2UOj #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/ZeyzACLOZH — Nicalis, Inc. (@nicalis) July 10, 2017

Cave Story+ is out now for the Nintendo Switch.



