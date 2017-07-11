Kamiko for Switch Sales Top 110,000 Units - News

Flyhigh Works announced worldwide sales for the Nintendo Switch arcade action game, Kamiko, have surpassed 110,000 units.





Chris Chau, co-founder of Circle Entertainment, told NintendoLife 48 percent of the sales were in the US, 27 percent from Europe and Australia, and 25 percent from Japan.

