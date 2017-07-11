Kamiko for Switch Sales Top 110,000 Units - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 20 hours ago / 2,665 Views
Flyhigh Works announced worldwide sales for the Nintendo Switch arcade action game, Kamiko, have surpassed 110,000 units.
Chris Chau, co-founder of Circle Entertainment, told NintendoLife 48 percent of the sales were in the US, 27 percent from Europe and Australia, and 25 percent from Japan.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
This game really needs to get more attention. It's five bucks and it's fantastic. C'mon people!
Really good sales for an indie game that is only one platform
And one with a pretty small install-base as well. amazing performance! :-D
great sales... Can we then assume digital sales are great for Switch? Has this ever been high in the charts?
Strange milestone to announce (why not already come out at the 100K-milestone). But anyways, this game deserves success, it is well done.
congratz. it looks really good i plan on getting it eventually
You keep hearing about 3rd party switch success yet companies are still dragging their feet. If VG numbers are to be believed than a 20 year old overpriced port sold over 100k units. Get with the games already.
Nice story.
