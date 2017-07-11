Fallen Legion Moved Up One Week to July 18 in North America - News

Fallen Legion: Sins of an Empire for the PlayStation 4 and Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion for the PlayStation Vita release date in North America has been moved up one week to July 18. The game will still release on July 26 in Europe.

Here is an overview:

About Fallen Legion: Sins of an Empire Embark on a personal journey with Princess Cecille and an enigmatic talking grimoire to restore glory to your crumbling home in Fallen Legion: Sins of an Empire for PlayStation 4. Explore gorgeous, hand-drawn lands inhabited by rival soldiers and ferocious dragons. With a team of living weapons at your side, fight enemy hordes and master devastating combo attacks to defeat challenging bosses with the game’s deep combat system. About Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion In Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion for PlayStation Vita you control Princess Cecille’s rival, Legatus Laendur, who is leading an army to overthrow the royal family. These stories told on both platforms complement each other to build the rich universe of Fenumia. Rule your Empire between brutal battles and make gut-wrenching decisions that change the fate of your country and your people. Will you blackmail a prince to gain a strength buff or tax a starving village to revive one of your characters? Fallen Legion pushes players to make difficult decisions and witness the consequences of their choices.

Features:

A Legion At Your Command – Control up to four characters simultaneously, master devastating combos and counter enemy attacks with a well-timed block in Fallen Legion’s unique battle system.

– Control up to four characters simultaneously, master devastating combos and counter enemy attacks with a well-timed block in Fallen Legion’s unique battle system. Every Choice Changes Your Empire – Players must make split-second decisions to rule their empire. These choices impact the game’s story.

– Players must make split-second decisions to rule their empire. These choices impact the game’s story. Two Experiences, Two Stories – Written by Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward editor Ben Bateman, Fallen Legion shows the scars of war from two perspectives in two different games.

– Written by Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward editor Ben Bateman, Fallen Legion shows the scars of war from two perspectives in two different games. Talented Voice Acting Cast – Fallen Legion stars Xanthe Huynh (Persona 5) as Cecille and Darrel Delfin as Laendur. Additional voiceover work by Kira Buckland, Jalen Cassell, Alan Lee, and Dorah Fine.

– Fallen Legion stars Xanthe Huynh (Persona 5) as Cecille and Darrel Delfin as Laendur. Additional voiceover work by Kira Buckland, Jalen Cassell, Alan Lee, and Dorah Fine. Magnificent 2D Artwork – From the fangs on our menacing manticore to each sun-kissed brick in Fenumia’s castle, all of the artwork has been hand-drawn to create a stunning world.

