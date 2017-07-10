Tekken 7 Sells an Estimated 530K Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The fighting game from Bandai Namco - Tekken 7 - sold 530,061 units first week in the west at retail on consoles, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending June 3.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 433,359 units sold (82%), compared to 91,255 units sold on the Xbox One (17%) and 5,447 units on Windows PC (1%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 216,079 units sold (41%), compared to 163432 units sold in Europe (31%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 27,116 units in the UK, 33,823 units in Germany, and 25,841 units in France.

Tekken 7 released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on June 2.

