Switch Helps Push Physical Game Sales Up 15% in Japan

The successful launch of the Nintendo Switch has helped push Japan's physical video game market up 14.8 percent during the first six months of 2017, according to Famitsu. This is the biggest year-on-year growth in Japan since the first half of 2014. The market reached ¥153.2 billion in revenue.

Hardware revenue increased 44 percent year-over-year to ¥76.51 billion, while software revenue fell 4.6 percent to ¥76.69 billion.





The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with sales over one million units in four months. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sold 502,000 and 460,000 copies, respectively.

The PlayStation 4 sold 878,000 units,an 18 percent increase year-over-year. The Nintendo 3DS sold 873,000 units.

Monster Hunter XX was the best-selling game with sales of 1.64 million units, followed by Pokemon Sun and Moon with sales of 528,000 units.

Thanks MCVUK.

