Pachter: PlayStation 5 Could Possibly Launch in 2019, Backward Compatible with PS4 Pro

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter has predicted the PlayStation 5 will not launch until 2019 or 2020. However, he states that 2019 would be better timing as that is when the 4K television market is expected to reach 50 percent in the US and 35 percent worldwide.

"My expectation that is that it’s not coming out in 2018. That is a 2019 0r 2020 but probably 2019," Pachter told GamingBolt. "Sony is probably timing it better because they are going to bring out a 4K capable device when the 4K TV market reaches 50% in the USA and 35% in the rest of the world. I think Sony has probably got the next console cycle nailed down already. I think, they already know what they got to do."

"I really like Shawn and I don’t think he is attempting to mislead anybody," he added. "The PlayStation 4 Pro is better [from a technical perspective] than the PS4, so I think that’s a half step towards the PlayStation 5. I think the PS5 will be another half step. So he is being honest when he said he is not doing a half step but the PlayStation 5…how much faster can it be? It will surely support 4K. Will it support 240 frames per second? Great. Will it play games that were made for the PlayStation 4 PRO? That’s the question. I think it will.

"So I think they will build a console that will backwards compatible with the PS4 Pro. So I think it will be perceived by the consumers to be a half step and I think Shawn is telling the truth when he says it’s will be a full fledged console."



