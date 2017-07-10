Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Second Week Atop UK Charts - News

/ 2,353 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy has spent a second week at the top of the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending July 8. Sales for the game dropped by more than 75 percent.

Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to second place, while Overwatch climbs three spots to third.





Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy Grand Theft Auto V Overwatch FIFA 17 Micro Machines: World Series Battlefield 1 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Rocket League Horizon Zero Dawn

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles