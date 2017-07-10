Star Wars Battlefront II Open Beta Starts October 6 - News

Electronic Arts announced the open beta for Star Wars Battlefront II will start on October 6 and run through October 9.

People who pre-order the game will get access too the beta two days early on October 4.

Here is an overview of the beta:

Galactic Assault on Naboo Join the Separatist droid army or the Republic Clones on the streets of Theed in massive 40 player multiplayer melees.

Choose from four distinct trooper classes: Assault troopers are classic flankers, pushing the line forward and advancing the front. Heavy troopers use their high-powered weapons and personal body shields to take ground and hold it. Officers power up their teammates with buffs and deploy remote weapons to support their allies. Specialists lay traps and snipe from a distance.

Control beloved Star Wars heroes, pilot prequel-era vehicles, and more. Multiplayer Starfighter Assault We’re not sharing all the details around this yet, but we can tell you that you’ll be able to take part in an epic starfighter assault set during the original trilogy era, piloting an assortment of Star Wars’ greatest ships in an objective-based, multi-stage battle. You’ll be learning much more about starfighters in Star Wars Battlefront II at Gamescom.

Star Wars Battlefront II will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 17.

