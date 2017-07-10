Limited Edition Destiny 2 PS4 Pro Bundle Announced - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a limited edition Destiny 2 PlayStation 4 Pro bundle for North America and Europe. It will launch alongside the game on September 6.

The $449.99 USD/$549.99 CAN bundle will come with a Glacier White PlayStation 4 Pro and DualShock 4 controller, a 1TB HDD, a physical copy of Destiny 2, a voucher for the Expansion Pass, and premium digital content.





Destiny 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6, and for Windows PC on October 24.



