Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Launches for Switch in September - News

/ 2,482 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch on September 22 in North America and Europe.

The Switch version will have a motion control option during battles to use famous moves, local ad-hoc multiplayer with up to six players and local battles with two Joy-Cons on one console.





Here is an overview of the game:

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 builds upon the highly popular Dragon Ball Xenoverse with enhanced graphics that will further immerse players into the largest and most detailed Dragon Ball world ever developed. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch includes Nintendo Switch-specific features and a different way of playing with your friends both locally and online.

Features:

Switch specific controls and functionality, for example perform the Kamehameha and Spirit Bomb with the Joy-Con motion controls.

Six player local play mode (additional Nintendo Switch units required).

Use individual Joy-Con controllers to play the game with a friend locally.

Relive the Dragon Ball story by time traveling and protecting historic moments in the Dragon Ball universe.

More in-depth avatar creation system and battle adjustments compared to Dragon Ball Xenoverse.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles