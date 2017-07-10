Nioh Defiant Honor DLC Out July 25 - News

Koei Tecmo announced the Defiant Honor DLC for Nioh will launch on July 25 for $9.99. It will also be available for Season Pass holders.





Here is an overview of the DLC:

Defiant Honor takes us to Osaka Castle, the largest and most impregnable castle of Sengoku era. This add-on features the legendary warrior Sanada Yukimura, serving Tokugawa Ieyasu’s archenemy Toyotomi clan, who values honor above all else. As tensions brew between the Tokugawa and Toyotomi clans, Sanada Yukimura prepares his men for imminent conflict against the Tokugawa’s forces by building a stronghold called the Sanada Maru on the outskirts of the Osaka Castle. With the castle fortified, Tokugawa’s forces were faced with a difficult and bloody challenge. In the midst of this chaos, our hero William, accompanied by Date Masamune who fights alongside Tokugawa, heads towards Sanada Maru in pursuit of Maria. It is a bitter winter in Osaka and the stage is ripe for a fierce battle for the ages. Bundle up and get ready for a brutal winter showdown! This incredible clash would not be complete without providing you with the necessary ammo to wage an intense battle. Therefore, we will be delivering a deadly new weapon Tonfa, new armor, new magic items, guardian spirits and of course brand new Yokai and enemies to test your mettle! New difficulty levels and Trophies will also be implemented for Defiant Honor. Legendary characters such as Sanada Yukimura who will later be revered as “the greatest warrior of all Japan” are included. All this action takes place within exciting new stages and numerous sub-missions! So, there’s plenty of combat to be held and new challenges to be mastered.

