Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy Gets New Trailer

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy.

Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy is a collection that includes Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm, Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2, and Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst.

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on July 27, and for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in North America and Europe on August 25.



