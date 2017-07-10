Pachter: Switch Won't Reach Wii Level Sales - News

/ 4,469 Views

by, posted 21 hours ago

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter has predicted the Nintendo Switch will not reach the 100 million units sold that the Wii did in its lifetime.

Pachter does predict the Switch will still be a success for Nintendo selling around 50 million units at 10 million units per year for five years.





"Overtime Switch will be fine it will do 50 million if the price comes down the curb," said Pachter. "The question though is will it do a hundred? I don’t think so that’s 20 million a year. 10 Million a year for 5 years for sure,20 Million a year ever probably not."

Pachter previously stated that the Switch could outsell the Xbox One, which has sold around 30 million units to date.

Thanks GameTransfers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles