Nintendo Sees a 'Future in Handheld'

posted 21 hours ago

Nintendo of America head of marketing Doug Bowser in an interview with Paste Magazine believes there is still a future in dedicated handheld devices like the Nintendo 3DS.

"The Switch is off to a great start," said Bowser. "We’ve seen people engaging the Switch in a number of different ways, and we’ve been given some raw data that I won’t get into, but across the spectrum, some never take it out of its cradle, others use it as a portable device, but a lot of people are right in the middle, with a balance between home and portable play.





"We absolutely believe there’s still a future in handheld, and so we’re investing in it. Couple things: you got an install global base of about 66 million units [for the 3DS]. We’re in the seventh year of the cycle. And we’re going to actually install another 6 million units this year. So that userbase will grow by 10% this year. We have a catalog of a thousand games. We’re launching the 2DS XL, which takes the best of the 2DS and the best of the XL, and brings it together for that user that doesn’t want a 3DS experience, but wants a sleeker clamshell based model. And it delivers that for $149.

"So, we’re still investing in hardware. And with the announcements you’ve seen this week, we’re obviously still investing in software too."

