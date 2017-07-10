New PlayStation Releases This Week - Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 21 hours ago / 2,777 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 20 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- The Bellows, PS VR — Digital
- Black The Fall, PS4 — Digital
- Day D Tower Rush, PS4 — Digital
- Derelict Fleet, PS4 — Digital
- Echoes of the Fey: The Fox’s Trail, PS4 — Digital
- Energy Balance, PS Vita — Digital
- Fantastic Contraption, PS VR — Digital
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Frisky Business, PS4 — Digital
- Hunting Simulator, PS4 — Retail
- Iron Crypticle, PS4 — Digital
- Leap of Fate, PS4 — Digital
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Season 2 (Episode 1), PS4 — Digital
- MotoGP 17, PS4 — Digital
- Mr. Pumpkin Adventure, PS Vita — Digital
- Mr. Shifty, PS4 — Digital
- Serial Cleaner, PS4 — Digital
- Transport Giant, PS4 — Digital
- Warlocks vs Shadows, PS4 — Digital
- YamaYama, PS4 — Digital
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
May pick it up this week.
FINAL fantasy 12 has 88 on metacritic so far (10 reviews). People are certainly liking it.
2 Comments