New PlayStation Releases This Week - Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

posted 21 hours ago

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 20 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

The Bellows, PS VR — Digital

Black The Fall, PS4 — Digital

Day D Tower Rush, PS4 — Digital

Derelict Fleet, PS4 — Digital

Echoes of the Fey: The Fox’s Trail, PS4 — Digital

Energy Balance, PS Vita — Digital

Fantastic Contraption, PS VR — Digital

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Frisky Business, PS4 — Digital

Hunting Simulator, PS4 — Retail

Iron Crypticle, PS4 — Digital

Leap of Fate, PS4 — Digital

Minecraft: Story Mode – Season 2 (Episode 1), PS4 — Digital

MotoGP 17, PS4 — Digital

Mr. Pumpkin Adventure, PS Vita — Digital

Mr. Shifty, PS4 — Digital

Serial Cleaner, PS4 — Digital

Transport Giant, PS4 — Digital

Warlocks vs Shadows, PS4 — Digital

YamaYama, PS4 — Digital

