Friday the 13th: The Game Tops US PlayStation Store Downloads in June - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 21 hours ago / 2,086 Views
Sony released the Top Downloads charts for the US PlayStation Store for the month of June.
Friday the 13th: The Game topped the PS4 charts, FIFA 17 topped the PS3 charts, Arizona Sunshine Launch Edition topped the PSVR charts, and God of War: Collection PS Vita topped the PSV charts.
Here is the complete list of charts:
|PS4 Games
|1
|Friday the 13th: The Game
|2
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|3
|Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition
|4
|Grand Theft Auto V
|5
|God of War III Remastered
|6
|Battlefield 1
|7
|Horizon Zero Dawn
|8
|TEKKEN 7
|9
|Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition
|10
|Rocket League
|11
|EA SPORTS FIFA 17
|12
|EA SPORTS NHL 17
|13
|Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
|14
|Need for Speed
|15
|Injustice 2
|16
|Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
|17
|Ratchet & Clank
|18
|PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION
|19
|Overwatch Game of the Year Edition
|20
|Star Wars Battlefront
|PS3 Games
|1
|EA SPORTS FIFA 17
|2
|The Last Of Us
|3
|Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
|4
|Minecraft: PlayStation 3 Edition
|5
|Grand Theft Auto V
|6
|Shadow of the Colossus
|7
|STREET FIGHTER X TEKKEN
|8
|Saints Row 2
|9
|NBA 2K17
|10
|God of War: Ascension
|11
|God of War Collection
|12
|Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
|13
|Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
|14
|Devil May Cry HD Collection
|15
|Enemy Front
|16
|Jak and Daxter Collection
|17
|METAL GEAR SOLID HD COLLECTION
|18
|Borderlands 2
|19
|Need for Speed Most Wanted
|20
|METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN
|PS VR Games
|1
|Arizona Sunshine Launch Edition
|2
|Star Trek: Bridge Crew
|3
|PlayStation VR Worlds
|4
|Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
|5
|Batman: Arkham VR
|6
|Job Simulator
|7
|Mortal Blitz
|8
|Ancient Amuletor
|9
|Ghostbusters is Hiring: Firehouse
|10
|Tumble VR
|PS Vita Games
|1
|God of War: Collection PS Vita
|2
|Jak and Daxter Collection
|3
|UNCHARTED: Golden Abyss
|4
|Breath of Fire III
|5
|Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
|6
|Gravity Rush
|7
|Minecraft: PlayStationVita Edition
|8
|PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale PS Vita
|9
|LittleBigPlanet PS Vita
|10
|
Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
Oh gta v is not in a mood to s top any time soon
What a shame, seeing as the game is quite poor (57 meta). If you want to play a game like this, but Dead by Daylight instead, it's way better.
Ian from CU Podcast said that despite server issues due to much higher than anticipated sales of the game/gamers playing, which are being resolved, when the game is working it is amazingly fun. If the server issues do get resolved, why would it be a shame that it's selling well?
- 0
It could be a bad game but somehow I am addicted to it. I am on level 26 now. Maybe it is because Jason is my favorite horror franchise.
- +1
