Friday the 13th: The Game Tops US PlayStation Store Downloads in June - News

/ 2,086 Views

by, posted 21 hours ago

Sony released the Top Downloads charts for the US PlayStation Store for the month of June.

Friday the 13th: The Game topped the PS4 charts, FIFA 17 topped the PS3 charts, Arizona Sunshine Launch Edition topped the PSVR charts, and God of War: Collection PS Vita topped the PSV charts.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS4 Games 1 Friday the 13th: The Game 2 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy 3 Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition 4 Grand Theft Auto V 5 God of War III Remastered 6 Battlefield 1 7 Horizon Zero Dawn 8 TEKKEN 7 9 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition 10 Rocket League 11 EA SPORTS FIFA 17 12 EA SPORTS NHL 17 13 Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End 14 Need for Speed 15 Injustice 2 16 Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition 17 Ratchet & Clank 18 PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION 19 Overwatch Game of the Year Edition 20 Star Wars Battlefront

PS3 Games 1 EA SPORTS FIFA 17 2 The Last Of Us 3 Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 4 Minecraft: PlayStation 3 Edition 5 Grand Theft Auto V 6 Shadow of the Colossus 7 STREET FIGHTER X TEKKEN 8 Saints Row 2 9 NBA 2K17 10 God of War: Ascension 11 God of War Collection 12 Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch 13 Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix 14 Devil May Cry HD Collection 15 Enemy Front 16 Jak and Daxter Collection 17 METAL GEAR SOLID HD COLLECTION 18 Borderlands 2 19 Need for Speed Most Wanted 20 METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN

PS VR Games 1 Arizona Sunshine Launch Edition 2 Star Trek: Bridge Crew 3 PlayStation VR Worlds 4 Until Dawn: Rush of Blood 5 Batman: Arkham VR 6 Job Simulator 7 Mortal Blitz 8 Ancient Amuletor 9 Ghostbusters is Hiring: Firehouse 10 Tumble VR

PS Vita Games 1 God of War: Collection PS Vita 2 Jak and Daxter Collection 3 UNCHARTED: Golden Abyss 4 Breath of Fire III 5 Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom 6 Gravity Rush 7 Minecraft: PlayStationVita Edition 8 PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale PS Vita 9 LittleBigPlanet PS Vita 10 Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles