Takahashi: 'Would Love to Think About' Xenoblade Chronicles X Switch Port

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 director Tetsuya Takahashi in an interview with TIME revealed that once development on Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is completed that he "would love to think about" porting Xenoblade Chronicles X to the Nintendo Switch.
"I think we’re currently completely focused on creating Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and even after I go back to Japan, I have a mountain of tasks that I need to overcome," said Takahashi. "But I would love to think about it, after the development for Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is completed."
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 will launch in Q4 2017 for the Nintendo Switch.
Thanks Nintendo Everything.
100% would buy on the Switch. I never found time to play it on the WiiU (though I did buy it). Being able to take a 80+ hour game on the go really helps.
Should do it ive played it for a while on my friends wii u and its absolutely amazing it would be great to have it as im getting a switch early next year
This game almost look next Gen on Wii U, hope to play with my friend on local Wireless!
"would love to think about" think about that.
Damn. Poor Wii U, it wont have any exclusives left at his rate :D
the gamepad was extremely helpful in this game. If they don't do something like improve all the pop in it is gonna be an inferior version. They will probably up the resolution but that just doesn't do much for me. Not gonna revisit this game.
