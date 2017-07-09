Takahashi: 'Would Love to Think About' Xenoblade Chronicles X Switch Port - News

posted 21 hours ago

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 director Tetsuya Takahashi in an interview with TIME revealed that once development on Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is completed that he "would love to think about" porting Xenoblade Chronicles X to the Nintendo Switch.

"I think we’re currently completely focused on creating Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and even after I go back to Japan, I have a mountain of tasks that I need to overcome," said Takahashi. "But I would love to think about it, after the development for Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is completed."





Xenoblade Chronicles 2 will launch in Q4 2017 for the Nintendo Switch.

Thanks Nintendo Everything.

