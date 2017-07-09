More than 33 Million Rocket League Players, Over 1.5 Billion Matches Played - News

Psyonix has announced there are more than 33 million people who have played Rocket League. There has also been over 1.5 billion matches have been played.

There were 1.6 million daily average players in June, 3.3 million weekly average players and 6.1 million monthly average players.

41 percent of active players are on the PlayStation 4, 32 percent on the Xbox One and 27 percent on Steam.

