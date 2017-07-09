More than 33 Million Rocket League Players, Over 1.5 Billion Matches Played - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 21 hours ago / 2,734 Views
Psyonix has announced there are more than 33 million people who have played Rocket League. There has also been over 1.5 billion matches have been played.
There were 1.6 million daily average players in June, 3.3 million weekly average players and 6.1 million monthly average players.
41 percent of active players are on the PlayStation 4, 32 percent on the Xbox One and 27 percent on Steam.
I ve stopped playing rocket league its getting boring and the devs arent doing anything to refresh the mindset of old players.i have rocket league for over a year and its just boring.I also have overwatch for over a year and its still super fun to play
I purchased Rocket League last month with very little knowledge of the game, other than it being a game of soccer with cars. RL is very easy to pick up, but insanely difficult to master. The top tier players can maneuver their car off of walls and dribble the ball through the air with intense precision. The main issue I have with the game is that the community is terrible. I played real life soccer until I got to college, so good sportsmanship is important to me. If we're losing, teammates will play the blame game with each other, or even abort the match. Heck, even if you're playing on the winning team, comments like "too easy" or "you guys suck" are almost guaranteed. Rocket League is a mixed bag of great gameplay with trashy community. Psyonix needs to incentivise good sportsmanship in some way, because it's the people who are ruining this game for me.
