Check Out the Fortnite Launch Cinematic Trailer

Epic Games has released the launch cinematic trailer for Fortnite.

Here is an overview of the game:

Explore the world. Rescue survivors. Make hundreds of guns, swords, and things that go boom. Make impregnable forts. Tastefully decorate with sniper perches, poison gas traps, and jump pads. Take back the world. You know, the usual. And be sure to invite your friends. Welcome to Fortnite.

Key Features

Hero Complex – Recruit and train commandos, ninjas, constructors, and outlanders to take on the monster horde. For the most dangerous missions, assign your best Hero Squads and take back Earth together.

– Recruit and train commandos, ninjas, constructors, and outlanders to take on the monster horde. For the most dangerous missions, assign your best Hero Squads and take back Earth together. Design and Conquer – The revolutionary building system allows you to create extravagant forts while juggling frenetic combat. But build wisely. The monsters can smell design flaws like fresh meat.

– The revolutionary building system allows you to create extravagant forts while juggling frenetic combat. But build wisely. The monsters can smell design flaws like fresh meat. Master the Craft – Use scavenged resources to craft ridiculous weapons. As you move your heroes up the skill tree, unlock schematics for even wilder weapons of DIY destruction.

– Use scavenged resources to craft ridiculous weapons. As you move your heroes up the skill tree, unlock schematics for even wilder weapons of DIY destruction. Make Friends – With seamless drop-in, drop-out co-op play and procedurally generated maps, Fortnite is fun for shooters, builders, explorers, and ninjas alike.

Fortnite will launch on July 25 as paid early access on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

