Activision SDCC 2017 Schedule Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 5 hours ago / 1,472 Views
Activision has revealed its San Diego Comic-Con 2017 schedule. San Diego Comic-Con 2017 starts on July 20 and ends on July 23.
Here is the complete schedule:
THURSDAY, JULY 20
Crash Bandicoot Then and Now
10:30am – 11:30am
Room 24ABC
Crash Bandicoot is back! One of the most iconic entertainment characters of the last 20 years, Crash is enhanced, entranced, and ready to dance at SDCC. This fan-focused panel celebrates the world-famous marsupial with a nostalgic look at the original games from the '90s and rich discussion of this year's Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, the newly remastered game collection. Panelists from key companies like Vicarious Visions, Naughty Dog, and Dark Horse will share stories from then and now. Topics include the N. Sane Trilogydevelopment process, including the art and character modeling that transformed the beloved classic game into a modern experience. There will also be exclusive giveaways, and a special surprise for fans!
Call of Duty: WWII Nazi Zombies World Reveal
11:45am – 12:45pm
Room 6BCF
Call of Duty is returning to Comic-Con with a new, dark chapter in Call of Duty's fan-favorite zombies co-operative mode. Get the first look at this new zombies horror experience from the team at Sledgehammer Games, as they bring their rich horror pedigree to zombies! Be the first to see the popular zombies mode in all its glory, and meet members of the zombies dev team and some of the Hollywood cast of actors who will be surviving this year's zombies horror. Attendees will receive a limited-edition Call of Duty: WWII Nazi Zombies poster!
FRIDAY, JULY 21
Bungie's Destiny 2's Narrative Journey
1:30pm – 2:30pm
Room 5AB
Destiny developer Bungie presents an inside look at how game design, writing, acting, and cinematics all work in concert to tell the story of what happens when superheroes lose their powers and their home in Destiny 2. Panelists include Luke Smith (game director), Matt Ward (cinematic lead), Guillaume Colomb (narrative design lead), Gavin Irby (design lead), and Jason Harris (senior narrative lead). This panel is brought to you by Mattel.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
