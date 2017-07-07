Activision SDCC 2017 Schedule Revealed

/ 1,472 Views

Activision has revealed its San Diego Comic-Con 2017 schedule. San Diego Comic-Con 2017 starts on July 20 and ends on July 23.

Here is the complete schedule:

THURSDAY, JULY 20

Crash Bandicoot Then and Now

10:30am – 11:30am

Room 24ABC

Crash Bandicoot is back! One of the most iconic entertainment characters of the last 20 years, Crash is enhanced, entranced, and ready to dance at SDCC. This fan-focused panel celebrates the world-famous marsupial with a nostalgic look at the original games from the '90s and rich discussion of this year's Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, the newly remastered game collection. Panelists from key companies like Vicarious Visions, Naughty Dog, and Dark Horse will share stories from then and now. Topics include the N. Sane Trilogydevelopment process, including the art and character modeling that transformed the beloved classic game into a modern experience. There will also be exclusive giveaways, and a special surprise for fans!

Call of Duty: WWII Nazi Zombies World Reveal

11:45am – 12:45pm

Room 6BCF

Call of Duty is returning to Comic-Con with a new, dark chapter in Call of Duty's fan-favorite zombies co-operative mode. Get the first look at this new zombies horror experience from the team at Sledgehammer Games, as they bring their rich horror pedigree to zombies! Be the first to see the popular zombies mode in all its glory, and meet members of the zombies dev team and some of the Hollywood cast of actors who will be surviving this year's zombies horror. Attendees will receive a limited-edition Call of Duty: WWII Nazi Zombies poster!

FRIDAY, JULY 21

Bungie's Destiny 2's Narrative Journey

1:30pm – 2:30pm

Room 5AB

Destiny developer Bungie presents an inside look at how game design, writing, acting, and cinematics all work in concert to tell the story of what happens when superheroes lose their powers and their home in Destiny 2. Panelists include Luke Smith (game director), Matt Ward (cinematic lead), Guillaume Colomb (narrative design lead), Gavin Irby (design lead), and Jason Harris (senior narrative lead). This panel is brought to you by Mattel.