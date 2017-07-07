Next Up Hero Announced for PS4, XOne, PC, and Switch - News

Aspyr Media and Digital Continue announced today that Next Up Hero is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, and Linux in early 2018.

Next Up Hero is the first original game from developer Digital Continue, founded by Joe Tringali, who co-founded 5TH Cell (Scribblenauts, Lock's Quest, Drawn to Life). Described as an arcade action-adventure title, Next Up Hero features an interesting gameplay mechanic: players take turns fighting in community game sessions, picking up where the previous player's character died.

When you die in Next Up Hero, you leave behind an Echo of your hero on the battlefield. Your friend can then carry on the adventure with a new hero, with your resurrected Echo as an AI companion.

Next Up Hero will go into closed beta today and will launch on Steam's Early Access in the fall.

