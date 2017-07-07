Arms New Fighter Max Brass Coming July 12 - News

posted 9 hours ago

Nintendo announced a new free fighter for Arms, Max Brass, will release on July 12.

View the trailer below:

Arms is out now for the Nintendo Switch.

