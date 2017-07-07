Layton’s Mystery Journey Gets Conspiracy Trailer - News

Level-5 has released the first conspiracy trailer for Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy.

The iOS and Android versions of the game will launch worldwide on July 20.



Here is an overview of the game:

Developed by Level-5, Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy is the latest game in the best-selling Layton series and first official sequel debuting on mobile. Join Katrielle Layton in the heart of London, as she becomes embroiled in a casual, comical, quizzical quest, which has its roots in our new hero’s search for her missing father, Professor Hershel Layton. You’ll be whisked around London’s famous landmarks, from the Houses of Parliament to Tower Bridge, following Kat on her trusty bicycle, solving case after unlikely case, until she unwittingly uncovers the Millionaires’ Conspiracy. Help Kat and company discover clues, unravel mysteries, deduce the truth and solve original puzzles! Redecorate the agency and redress Kat in various outfits to suit the case at hand (or your mood). With twelve intriguing cases, seven multi-millionaires, and one whopper of a conspiracy, will Kat ever be able to find the missing professor? Full of ingenious challenges, charming characters and clever plot twists, the latest Layton instalment will prove to you beyond a shadow of doubt that the truth IS stranger than fiction!

Features:

Modern, female protagonist

The largest collection of puzzles in any Layton Series title

Bonus! Daily puzzles delivered directly to your mobile device

New cast of characters (and some favourites from the past)

High-quality, visually rich gaming experience

Customizable costumes and room décor

Additional mini-games

Offline play after initial download

