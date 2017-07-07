Little Nightmares The Depths DLC Out Now - News

The Depths DLC for Little Nightmares is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview for each chapter:

Chapter 1: “The Depths” – July 7 Others lead the escape, but the Kid drops down into the Depths of the Maw. Little does he know that this murky place is home to The Granny—abandoned to decay and rage, she will let no one go. He must struggle on if he wants to survive, leap from floating debris to avoid being pulled into the treacherous waters, and find a way to create a path through the depths. Chapter 2: “The Hideaway” – November The Kid has escaped the frying pan and is now in the fires of the engine room, where one wrong step can lead to his doom. Only by understanding the Nomes does he have a chance of making heads or tails of all the machinery barring his way out of the Maw. But why are there so many Nomes hiding here? Chapter 3: ??? – January The final chapter will decide the fate of the Runaway Kid.

