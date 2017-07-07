PlayStation Experience 2017 South East Asia to be Held on August 5 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment Hong Kong announced PlayStation Experience 2017 South East Asia will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on August 5.

This is the first PlayStation focused show in South East Asia and is modeled after the other PlayStation Experience events.





Confirmed demos include Detroit: Become Human (PS4), Everybody’s Golf (PS4), Far Cry 5 (PS4), Gran Turismo Sport (PS4), Knack 2 (PS4), and No Heroes Allowed! VR (PS VR).

Doors open at 10am and close at 10pm. The event will be free.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

