Root Letter Out Now on Steam

posted 10 hours ago

Kadokawa Games announced Root Letter is out now for Windows PC via Steam. It is available for $14.99, a 25 percent discount, through July 14.





Here is an overview of the game:



About Root Letter is the first title of the series from “Kadokawa Game Mystery.” The game is a collection of adventure games that explores human drama that features local Japanese culture and history. Root Letter is set in the Shimane prefecture, a land with rich history and beautiful nature. The player will engage an adventure to solve the mystery of Fumino Aya, a pen pal friend from high school who disappeared after leaving a mysterious letter. A letter delivered 15 years later… Comment from Producer Yoshimi Yasuda Root Letter is the first title from “Kadokawa Game Mystery,” which strives to create Japanese Culture and History. Root Letter is an adventure game featuring faithfully reproduced cityscapes and human drama that is interwoven by the people who live in the Shimane Prefecture. I’m very pleased to be able to deliver Root Letter on Steam, which is filled with rich Japanese regional charm. Kadokawa Games Inc. is looking forward to releasing various titles on Steam in the near future; please continue to support us as you did in all these years.

