Pokken Tournament DX Features Revealed - News

/ 3,057 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

The Pokemon Company has revealed the features in Pokken Tournament DX, as well as releasing two new trailers.

View the trailer below:





Pokken Tournament DX features include:

Play Pokken anytime, anywhere on Nintendo Switch – Play Pokken Tournament DX in TV mode, handheld mode, or share a Joy-Con controller with another Trainer to battle one-on-one in tabletop mode anywhere!

– Play Pokken Tournament DX in TV mode, handheld mode, or share a Joy-Con controller with another Trainer to battle one-on-one in tabletop mode anywhere! A brand-new fighter – Decidueye enters the battle, alongside all previous Pokemon from the Wii U and arcade versions.

– Decidueye enters the battle, alongside all previous Pokemon from the Wii U and arcade versions. New Support Pokemon – Litten and Popplio make their debut to lend their support in battle.

– Litten and Popplio make their debut to lend their support in battle. Team Battle mode – Pick three Pokemon and battle it out to be the first to defeat all your opponent’s Pokémon to win in the new Team Battle mode.

– Pick three Pokemon and battle it out to be the first to defeat all your opponent’s Pokémon to win in the new Team Battle mode. Group Match mode – Find similar skilled players in battle rooms for intense and fun battles online.

– Find similar skilled players in battle rooms for intense and fun battles online. Daily Challenges – Complete a variety of different daily challenges.

– Complete a variety of different daily challenges. Watch battle replays – Hone your skills by watching other players’ replays and share your best matches online with the new replay feature.

– Hone your skills by watching other players’ replays and share your best matches online with the new replay feature. Jump straight into battle – All characters and Support Pokemon will be available right from the start of the game.

Pokken Tournament DX will launch worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on August 22.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles