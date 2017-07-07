The Great Ace Attorney 2 Completion Commemoration Trailer Released - News

/ 2,841 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Capcom has released a the Completion Commemoration Trailer for The Great Ace Attorney 2. The development for the game is now complete.

View it below:





Here is an introduction:

Late 19th century. At the end of this century, the largest world fair was held at the great imperial capital of London. However. In the shadows of the world fair that symbolizes the pinnacle of prosperity, a dark series of events set a new case in motion. From the Empire of Japan to the British Empire, a grand story that spans across two worlds will again set in motion. The second part of Ryunosouke Naruhodo’s full court action drama begins now!

The Great Ace Attorney 2 will launch for the Nintendo 3DS on August 3 in Japan.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles