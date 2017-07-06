Nintendo Will Not Release Content on PC - News

Nintendo President Tatsumi Kimishima revealed in a meeting with shareholders the company would not be releasing content on Windows PC.

Microsoft with its Xbox Play Anywhere program has been releasing Xbox games on Windows 10 PCs. Even Sony now has a streaming games service running on Windows PC.

"We are aware that many consumers play PC games," said Kimishima. "However, we believe that the integrated hardware-software business is the best way for us to provide the surprises and new gameplay experiences that we want to achieve.

"On the other hand, we offered three applications for smart devices during the previous fiscal year, and, though the content and consumers playing the applications were different, each one was received extremely favorably. Super Mario Run, for example, achieved 150 million downloads worldwide, and consumers who had never played our games before were able to experience our IP on their smart devices.

"We believe that we can further expand our core integrated hardware-software business by providing our software on smart devices and increasing the number of consumers who experience our IP."

