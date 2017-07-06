Nintendo Will Not Release Content on PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 8 hours ago / 3,315 Views
Nintendo President Tatsumi Kimishima revealed in a meeting with shareholders the company would not be releasing content on Windows PC.
Microsoft with its Xbox Play Anywhere program has been releasing Xbox games on Windows 10 PCs. Even Sony now has a streaming games service running on Windows PC.
"We are aware that many consumers play PC games," said Kimishima. "However, we believe that the integrated hardware-software business is the best way for us to provide the surprises and new gameplay experiences that we want to achieve.
"On the other hand, we offered three applications for smart devices during the previous fiscal year, and, though the content and consumers playing the applications were different, each one was received extremely favorably. Super Mario Run, for example, achieved 150 million downloads worldwide, and consumers who had never played our games before were able to experience our IP on their smart devices.
"We believe that we can further expand our core integrated hardware-software business by providing our software on smart devices and increasing the number of consumers who experience our IP."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
I need other news, Sony will also not be releasing their games on PC.
Sony don't what Nintendon't.
Except Sony just released 50 PS4 games on PSNow and more to come..
^^^What Azzanation said.
True, but that's a subscription service for older games only (At least, I think it's still only PS3 and sooner?).
PSNow =/= Xbox Play Anywhere. So there's no point in even using that as am example. Unlike Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony will continue to release titles for one platform, regardless of a sub-based service like PSNow.
Do they even need PC? Seems like mobile and Switch is the best combo for them. Only potential idea I see for PC is releasing the old games for a decent price.
Releasing old games on PC would probably be relatively big. I know I'd pay for that.
Depends on the price. I'd love to buy some VC titles on PC, just not at £50 a pop.
It'd probably be 2.99-8.99 depending on the game. N64 games usually hit 7-9 dollars, while gameboy games range anywhere from three to seven
For an all digital rom, that still seems awfully high for a single game from 20 years ago.
- 0
I'm going off eshop prices. Chances are it'd be that much.
Seriously sucks. Would love their games on PC.
Some here not fond of the idea. Okay, how about at least the first Splatoon come to PC?
- +2
Oh well. I suposse emulation ,fan games and mods based of nintendo franchises will fill that void on PC
Well yeah it makes sense, gives people a reason to buy your hardware.
Good, keep exclusives as exclusives.
Good! Keep things exclusive.....you know.....the reason to have multiple devices in the first place. A very basic, and functional, principle.
If Nintendo had their own PC client, like EA or Ubisoft, then I would not have of purchase a Switch. I am sure Nintendo is doing what they believe will maximize their profit.
There are indie titles that I buy on PC and 3DS, so if they had a store on PC, I'd buy for both since I like my handheld gaming on the go.
As a PC enthusiast this is pretty much why the Nintendo consoles have been the must owns for my situation of each gen... I can see why they'd to keep their games on their hardware.
Why do the work themselves?
Good. Gotta keep some things exclusive to them. It still won't stop folks from emulating, but...ya know!
It's a good thing Nintendo has some back bone unlike Microsoft and Sony (to some extent). But I guess I can't really say anything for Nintendo since more and more of their IPs are going mobile....
Mobile is more like ads that pay for itself. FE heroes is a MASSIVE sucess.
