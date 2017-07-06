Halo 5 to Get 4K Update on Xbox One X, 360 Halo Titles Coming to Backward Compatibility - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 8 hours ago / 2,822 Views
343 Industries and Microsoft have announced Halo 5 will be getting an update to support 4K with the release of the Xbox One X.
The list of Xbox 360 backward compatible titles on the Xbox One will be growing later this year with support for Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo 4, and Halo: CE Anniversary.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I dont think everybody is happy with how MCC handles multiplayer so the 360 versions on X1 is great news. That should also improve frame rates to a more solid 30 fps. Halo 5 really struggles technically to stay locked at 60 fps. Most noticeable in large maps like Warzone modes. I'm curious to see what X1X does for it.
Goddamn it I don't want to buy another console! Release the MCC for PC already!
Interesting. This game will look beautiful in 4k. Game looks amazing now.
Not interested in halo 360 title since I already have the halo collection. That is enough halo for me.
That is the weird thing about their push for BC, they have release these big remasters in collection form. Halo and Gears being the biggest and then Activision doing it with CoD.
- 0
Damn, just as I sold of some of my 360 titles. Including the halo titles that werent on back compat, Oh well
Why was this not at E3?
360 Halo Titles coming to backwards compatibility, Man... I knew there was a lot of Halo games, but I didn't think it was that bad.
Comments below voting threshold
Now I can play mediocrity, in ~4k~
- -5
Do you mean Halo 5 or Halo in general?
- +1
Halo 5, 1-Reach are tight.
- +1
I'll agree with you then.
- 0
Halo 5's singleplayer I can agree with you with, it's the very definition of mediocrity, but Halo 5's MP is the most fun Halo MP has ever been imo.
- +6
Personal opinion I guess but it was the least fun Halo MP ever for me.
- 0
Wow some people seem to be really offended by a joke. It's just an opinion dudes. Anyways, i'd say Halo 3 > Halo 2 A > Halo Reach > Halo 1 > Halo 5 > Halo 4 in terms of multiplayer. I was surprised how fun Halo 1's multiplayer was once i got it on XB1
- 0
Personally I always found the original Halo games to be too slow paced. The Spartans are described as being very fast in the books and such, but they're slow, lumbering tanks in 1-3. They were still fun games, but Halo 5 has all of the fun of 1-3 combined with much faster movement that feels like Spartan combat should feel imo. Halo 5 MP isn't perfect of course, but I still think it's the most fun Halo MP to date. But you 2 are certainly welcome to your opinion.
- +3
I feel like that point is raised too much. I play a game for a game and not to be a product based on books(which wouldn't have been made without the game anyways - even Fall of Reach which released before Halo 1 iirc). There's already been pretty good arguments made about how sprint is just a placebo effect considering they adjust the map size around sprint anyways. The travel time is just the same, it just looks faster. But opinions are fine, I just like classic Halo. Halo Reach's multiplayer was pretty fun though.
- 0
Halo had always been centred around that slower pace, it was part of its mechanics. Yes, faster paced games are more popular now (ie Call of Duty) so I get why people like it but, for me, it breaks the core gameplay of Halo - hence why I hated it.
- 0
Yes, it's a bit of a placebo effect, but it does feel nice to be able to sprint away from danger. The clamber and boost mechanics are very useful as well. Another reason why I like Halo 5 more is hitscan, 2 and 3 didn't have hitscan, so you have to lead targets at a distance which is annoying. It's very hard to go back to non-hitscan shooters in this day and age, since almost all shooters nowadays have it. I tried to go back and play Halo 2 and Halo 3 in Master Chief Collection and didn't have much fun at all, not half as much had as I fun with them originally, and it was mainly due to the slow pace and lack of hitscan. They just feel antiquated now compared to modern shooters. Halo 5 brought Halo into the modern age and it just feels good to me. Can't wait for Halo 6 multiplayer, though I'm very worried about Halo 6 singleplayer at this point.
- +3
shikamaru, Halo 2 DID use hitscan....
- 0
8 Comments