Halo 5 to Get 4K Update on Xbox One X, 360 Halo Titles Coming to Backward Compatibility

by William D'Angelo, posted 8 hours ago / 2,822 Views

343 Industries and Microsoft have announced Halo 5 will be getting an update to support 4K with the release of the Xbox One X. 

The list of Xbox 360 backward compatible titles on the Xbox One will be growing later this year with support for Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo 4, and Halo: CE Anniversary.

8 Comments

Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (25 minutes ago)

I dont think everybody is happy with how MCC handles multiplayer so the 360 versions on X1 is great news. That should also improve frame rates to a more solid 30 fps. Halo 5 really struggles technically to stay locked at 60 fps. Most noticeable in large maps like Warzone modes. I'm curious to see what X1X does for it.

Locknuts
Locknuts (1 hour ago)

Goddamn it I don't want to buy another console! Release the MCC for PC already!

Azzanation
Azzanation (6 hours ago)

Interesting. This game will look beautiful in 4k. Game looks amazing now.

Angelv577
Angelv577 (5 hours ago)

Not interested in halo 360 title since I already have the halo collection. That is enough halo for me.

Tridrakious
Tridrakious (2 hours ago)

That is the weird thing about their push for BC, they have release these big remasters in collection form. Halo and Gears being the biggest and then Activision doing it with CoD.

CleggaZ
CleggaZ (5 hours ago)

Damn, just as I sold of some of my 360 titles. Including the halo titles that werent on back compat, Oh well

yvanjean
yvanjean (6 hours ago)

Why was this not at E3?

Ganoncrotch
Ganoncrotch (5 hours ago)

360 Halo Titles coming to backwards compatibility, Man... I knew there was a lot of Halo games, but I didn't think it was that bad.

Comments below voting threshold

AngryLittleAlchemist
AngryLittleAlchemist (7 hours ago)

Now I can play mediocrity, in ~4k~

SecondWar
SecondWar (7 hours ago)

Do you mean Halo 5 or Halo in general?

AngryLittleAlchemist
AngryLittleAlchemist (7 hours ago)

Halo 5, 1-Reach are tight.

SecondWar
SecondWar (7 hours ago)

I'll agree with you then.

shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (6 hours ago)

Halo 5's singleplayer I can agree with you with, it's the very definition of mediocrity, but Halo 5's MP is the most fun Halo MP has ever been imo.

SecondWar
SecondWar (6 hours ago)

Personal opinion I guess but it was the least fun Halo MP ever for me.

AngryLittleAlchemist
AngryLittleAlchemist (6 hours ago)

Wow some people seem to be really offended by a joke. It's just an opinion dudes. Anyways, i'd say Halo 3 > Halo 2 A > Halo Reach > Halo 1 > Halo 5 > Halo 4 in terms of multiplayer. I was surprised how fun Halo 1's multiplayer was once i got it on XB1

shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (5 hours ago)

Personally I always found the original Halo games to be too slow paced. The Spartans are described as being very fast in the books and such, but they're slow, lumbering tanks in 1-3. They were still fun games, but Halo 5 has all of the fun of 1-3 combined with much faster movement that feels like Spartan combat should feel imo. Halo 5 MP isn't perfect of course, but I still think it's the most fun Halo MP to date. But you 2 are certainly welcome to your opinion.

AngryLittleAlchemist
AngryLittleAlchemist (5 hours ago)

I feel like that point is raised too much. I play a game for a game and not to be a product based on books(which wouldn't have been made without the game anyways - even Fall of Reach which released before Halo 1 iirc). There's already been pretty good arguments made about how sprint is just a placebo effect considering they adjust the map size around sprint anyways. The travel time is just the same, it just looks faster. But opinions are fine, I just like classic Halo. Halo Reach's multiplayer was pretty fun though.

SecondWar
SecondWar (4 hours ago)

Halo had always been centred around that slower pace, it was part of its mechanics. Yes, faster paced games are more popular now (ie Call of Duty) so I get why people like it but, for me, it breaks the core gameplay of Halo - hence why I hated it.

shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (4 hours ago)

Yes, it's a bit of a placebo effect, but it does feel nice to be able to sprint away from danger. The clamber and boost mechanics are very useful as well. Another reason why I like Halo 5 more is hitscan, 2 and 3 didn't have hitscan, so you have to lead targets at a distance which is annoying. It's very hard to go back to non-hitscan shooters in this day and age, since almost all shooters nowadays have it. I tried to go back and play Halo 2 and Halo 3 in Master Chief Collection and didn't have much fun at all, not half as much had as I fun with them originally, and it was mainly due to the slow pace and lack of hitscan. They just feel antiquated now compared to modern shooters. Halo 5 brought Halo into the modern age and it just feels good to me. Can't wait for Halo 6 multiplayer, though I'm very worried about Halo 6 singleplayer at this point.

AngryLittleAlchemist
AngryLittleAlchemist (3 hours ago)

shikamaru, Halo 2 DID use hitscan....

