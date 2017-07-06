Halo 5 to Get 4K Update on Xbox One X, 360 Halo Titles Coming to Backward Compatibility - News

343 Industries and Microsoft have announced Halo 5 will be getting an update to support 4K with the release of the Xbox One X.

The list of Xbox 360 backward compatible titles on the Xbox One will be growing later this year with support for Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo 4, and Halo: CE Anniversary.

