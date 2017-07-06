Gundam Versus Launches in Europe in September - News

Following the announcement of the North American release of Gundam Versus, Bandai Namco has announced the game will launch in Europe for the PlayStation 4 on September 29.

Here is an overview of the game:

Bring the fight home! The world’s most famous giant robot series and notorious head to head arcade smash hit is coming to home consoles for the first time. Featuring Mobile Suits from all across the series history and brand new features exclusive to the home console release, fans finally have a chance to take 2 vs 2 combat to the next level in Gundam Versus! Fast Paced 2vs2 Action-Fighting Coordinate and lay waste to your rivals in fierce 2 vs 2 fighting combat iconic to the Gundam Versus series. Go all out with guns blazing and lighting fast melee in a robust selection of Offline and Online game modes, unique to the home console version. New quick actions bring more technical gameplay options, helping you avoid attacks or cancel actions to surprise your opponent. Call upon Striker support character to assist you in the heat of battle.

Features

Challenge the Best – Featuring Online Matchmaking using a Worldwide server, get ready to fight against the best players on the planet.

– Featuring Online Matchmaking using a Worldwide server, get ready to fight against the best players on the planet. Unreal Power – Leveraging the power of the PlayStation 4 and Unreal Engine, Gundam Versus features all new environmental destruction, landscape deformation and dynamic lighting effects.

– Leveraging the power of the PlayStation 4 and Unreal Engine, Gundam Versus features all new environmental destruction, landscape deformation and dynamic lighting effects. Gearing Up for Victory – Chose between two different Awakening Systems, Blaze Gear and Lightning Gear, each with their fighting characteristics that enhance melee combat, augment lock-on range and more!

Gundam Versus is available today in Japan.

