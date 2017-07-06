Check Out 23 Minutes of Monster Hunter: World Ancient Forest Gameplay - News

/ 2,750 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Capcom has released a 23-minute gameplay video of Monster Hunter: World showcasing the Ancient Forest.



View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Monster Hunter: World sees players take on the role of a hunter that completes various quests to hunt and slay monsters within a lively living and breathing eco-system full of predators…. and prey. In the video you can see some of the creatures you can expect to come across within the New World, the newly discovered continent where Monster Hunter: World is set, including the Great Jagras which has the ability to swallow its prey whole and one of the Monster Hunter series favorites, Rathalos. Players are able to utilize survival tools such as the slinger and Scoutfly to aid them in their hunt. By using these skills to their advantage hunters can lure monsters into traps and even pit them against each other in an epic fierce battle. Can our hunter successfully survive the fight and slay the Anjanath? He’ll need to select his weapon choice carefully from 14 different weapon classes and think strategically about how to take the giant foe down. Don’t forget to pack the camouflaging ghillie suit!

Monster Hunter: World will launch worldwide for the PlayStatino 4 and Xbox One in early 2018, while a PC version will release later. The game is exclusive to the PlayStaton 4 in Japan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles