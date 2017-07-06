20 PS4 Titles Added to PlayStation Now lineup - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has added 20 new PlayStation 4 titles to the PlayStation Now lineup. The lineup now has over 500 games.





Here are the 20 new titles:

Killzone Shadow Fall

God of War 3 Remastered

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

WWE 2K16

Tropico 5

Ultra Street Fighter IV

F1 2015

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Evolve

MX vs ATV Supercross Encore

Resogun

Helldivers

Broken Age

Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition

Grim Fandango Remastered

Akiba’s Beat

Castlestorm Definitive Edition

Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky

Nidhogg

Super Mega Baseball

