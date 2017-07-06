20 PS4 Titles Added to PlayStation Now lineup

by William D'Angelo, posted 10 hours ago / 2,956 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment has added 20 new PlayStation 4 titles to the PlayStation Now lineup. The lineup now has over 500 games. 


Here are the 20 new titles:

  • Killzone Shadow Fall
  • God of War 3 Remastered
  • Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
  • WWE 2K16
  • Tropico 5
  • Ultra Street Fighter IV
  • F1 2015
  • Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
  • Evolve
  • MX vs ATV Supercross Encore
  • Resogun
  • Helldivers
  • Broken Age
  • Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
  • Grim Fandango Remastered
  • Akiba’s Beat
  • Castlestorm Definitive Edition
  • Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
  • Nidhogg
  • Super Mega Baseball

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


5 Comments

TallSilhouette
TallSilhouette (6 hours ago)

500+ games now including some good PS4 titles, with more to surely come. Still not for me yet, but this is turning into a hell of a service.

malistix1985
malistix1985 (10 hours ago)

Killzone Shadow Fall and God of War 3 Remastered for the PC only folks, can easely be completed with the trial and Red Dead is also available on the PS3 emulator ^^

Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (31 minutes ago)

Not ready to subscribe but its getting better.

CleggaZ
CleggaZ (5 hours ago)

Looks like sony are seroius about PSnow and really trying to build up the libary for the future. Amazeballs.

Azzanation
Azzanation (5 hours ago)

I thought PS4 games werent coming to PSNow..

greencactaur
greencactaur (4 hours ago)

They've been mentioning for a while now that Ps4 games would come =o.

