20 PS4 Titles Added to PlayStation Now lineup
Sony Interactive Entertainment has added 20 new PlayStation 4 titles to the PlayStation Now lineup. The lineup now has over 500 games.
Here are the 20 new titles:
- Killzone Shadow Fall
- God of War 3 Remastered
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- WWE 2K16
- Tropico 5
- Ultra Street Fighter IV
- F1 2015
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Evolve
- MX vs ATV Supercross Encore
- Resogun
- Helldivers
- Broken Age
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Akiba’s Beat
- Castlestorm Definitive Edition
- Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
- Nidhogg
- Super Mega Baseball
500+ games now including some good PS4 titles, with more to surely come. Still not for me yet, but this is turning into a hell of a service.
Killzone Shadow Fall and God of War 3 Remastered for the PC only folks, can easely be completed with the trial and Red Dead is also available on the PS3 emulator ^^
Not ready to subscribe but its getting better.
Looks like sony are seroius about PSnow and really trying to build up the libary for the future. Amazeballs.
I thought PS4 games werent coming to PSNow..
They've been mentioning for a while now that Ps4 games would come =o.
