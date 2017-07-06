Platinum Games Possibly Teases Wonderful 101 for Switch - News

posted 10 hours ago

Following a tease of Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2 on the Nintendo Switch, Platinum Games has teased Wonderful 101 for the Nintendo Switch on its Japanese Twitter account.

The Wonderful 101 is a game on the Wii U developed by Platinum Games. A port or sequel on the Switch has not been announced.



Thanks Gematsu.

