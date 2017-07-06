Platinum Games Possibly Teases Wonderful 101 for Switch

by William D'Angelo, posted 10 hours ago / 2,916 Views

Following a tease of Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2 on the Nintendo Switch, Platinum Games has teased Wonderful 101 for the Nintendo Switch on its Japanese Twitter account. 

The Wonderful 101 is a game on the Wii U developed by Platinum Games. A port or sequel on the Switch has not been announced.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


PigPen
PigPen (51 minutes ago)

Is "Wonderful 101" suppose to be playing with Switch Joy-Con controllers?

greencactaur
greencactaur (3 hours ago)

I'm excited for bayonetta 1 + 2 to switch. I don't care much for w101, but would pick it up if the price were right.

CleggaZ
CleggaZ (5 hours ago)

First the bayonetta tease and now wonderful 101, looks like Platinum might be bringing more than a few titles to the switch at some point in the future.

Luke888
Luke888 (7 hours ago)

I think it's going to be a sequel !

Rafie
Rafie (8 hours ago)

Probably trying to see if the public is interested in bringing those said titles over to the Switch.

Nem
Nem (9 hours ago)

Ok... now i think they are trying to fish and theres nothing there yet.

