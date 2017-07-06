Ultimate Tekken Bowl Returns in Tekken 7 as DLC - News

/ 373 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Bandai Namco the Ultimate Tekken Bowl is returning to Tekken 7 in the form of DLC.

View the trailer below:

Tekken 7 is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles