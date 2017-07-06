Dragon Quest XI Details Reveal Protagonist and Camus' Skills and Spells - News

The latest issue of Weekly Jump has revealed new details about Dragon Quest XI: In Search of Departed Time. The skill set and spells for the protagonist and party member Camus have been revealed.

The protagonist can use special skills and spells unique to a hero. He can use a one-handed sword and a two-handed sword.





Skills that the protagonist can use include:

“Sword Dance” – A sword god skill in which the protagonist attacks the enemy many times over as if he’s dancing.

“All-Out Slash” – A two-handed sword skill in which the protagonist hits the enemy with a blow from his sword that has all of his power put into it.

“Zone Hit” – A hero skill that guarantees the protagonist will enter the powered up Zone state.

“Dragon Slash” – A two-handed sword skill in which the protagonist unleashes a strong blow to enemies of the dragon family.

Spells that the protagonist can use include:

“Kaclang” – Turns one ally into iron and makes them invulnerable to damage.

Camus can use daggers, two-handed swords and boomerangs.

Skills that Camus can use include: “Clone” – A divine skill that triples Camus’ effect by creating two duplicates.

“Sword Guard” – A two-handed sword skill that allows Camus to easily guarding from an enemy’s attack with his weapon.

“Assassin Attack” – A dagger skill in which Camus thrusts at the enemy’s vitals for an instant death.

“Starburst Throw” – A boomerang skill in which blades of light rain down to attack every enemy. Spells that Camus can use include: “Jibariina” – Spreads out a magic circle that damages enemies when they perform actions. Dragon Quest XI: In Search of Departed Time will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo 3DS on July 29 in Japan. A Nintendo Switch version is also planned.



