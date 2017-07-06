Agents of Mayhem Magnum Sized Action Trailer Released - News

Deep Silver and Volition have released a new trailer for Agents of Mayhem called Magnum Sized Action.

Agents of Mayhem will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on August 15 in North America and August 18 in Europe.

